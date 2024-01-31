‘I do (want to steal them)’: Woman tries on, then runs away with $8K wedding set at Bradenton jewelry store
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a woman who asked to try on an $8,000 wedding set at Kay’s Jewelers in Bradenton on Friday and then ran away from the store wearing the rings, according to police.
A woman entered the store on Manatee Avenue West at about 1:20 p.m. Friday and spent several minutes looking around the store before asking to try on the wedding set, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
The woman “placed the rings on her hand and then said I do (want to steam them),” police said.
The woman was seen leaving the store heading northwest, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-932-9373 and help police “exchange those rings for a set of handcuffs.”
