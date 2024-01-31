‘I do (want to steal them)’: Woman tries on, then runs away with $8K wedding set at Bradenton jewelry store

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a woman who asked to try on an $8,000 wedding set at Kay’s Jewelers in Bradenton on Friday and then ran away from the store wearing the rings, according to police.

A woman entered the store on Manatee Avenue West at about 1:20 p.m. Friday and spent several minutes looking around the store before asking to try on the wedding set, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department/X

The woman “placed the rings on her hand and then said I do (want to steam them),” police said.

The woman was seen leaving the store heading northwest, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-932-9373 and help police “exchange those rings for a set of handcuffs.”

