Want the Stinger convertible that Kia won't build you? This Florida dealer has you covered

Ben Hsu
·2 min read



The Kia Stinger was one of our favorite long-term fleet cars, and we were sad to see it go. We'd be even sadder, we imagine, if our 2018 model had been one of the newly updated 2022 examples. One thing we never wondered, though, was if the Stinger would be better without a roof.

Maybe that's because Autoblog is based in Michigan. In Florida, though, City Kia of Orlando has created a droptop version dubbed the Stinger GT-C. It debuted over the weekend at an event called Festivals of Speed held at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando (not to be confused with the Goodwood Festival of Speed, or Festivals of Speed Total Landscaping).

The dealer created the one-off Stinger through its in-house parts shop, which sells many of the items seen on the GT-C. Some of those parts include what City Kia is calling a "multi-piece carbon fiber body kit, 20” forged wheels and a lowered suspension handling kit." The convertible conversion was conducted by a Florida shop called Drop Top Customs. It's not clear whether the roof can be lowered and raised by hand, electronically, or at all.

The interior is finished in custom black leather upholstery, which looks like it could be a thigh-scorcher in the Sunshine State. Under the hood, City Kia says it's installed an air intake, tuned the engine and improved cooling. There's also an aftermarket exhaust system, which they point out has "unique rectangle tips." If there have been any structural improvements to make up for the chassis' lack of overhead support, the dealer has not mentioned them at the time of this writing.

Our experience with aftermarket converted open top cars, even ones that were sold with factory warranties like the 1990s Nissan 240SX that was built by ASC, have not been good. While they look good initially, quality issues manifest themselves far sooner than they would if the cars had been designed that way from the factory.

At the time, City Kia of Orlando says they aren't going to produce any more than one Stinger GT-C. "There has [sic] not been any decisions as to whether this vehicle would ever come to market or what pricing could be," a press release says.

Related video

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Dodge Charger Crash Creates Neighborhood Mess

    But is it really that bad?

  • Dodge Durango Hellcat Is Going Away

    It couldn’t last forever…

  • Stellantis pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage

    The impact of the global semiconductor shortage on the auto industry spread on Saturday, as Stellantis warned its highly profitable pickup trucks were hit, while Ford Motor Co said it would cut more U.S. production. Stellantis, the world's fourth largest automaker, said it will build and hold for final assembly its Ram 1500 Classic trucks at its Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, assembly plants. The chip shortage, which has hit automakers globally, stems from a confluence of factors.

  • Celebrate Horsepower With the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition

    Lexus will build a limited number of these launch editions to kick off its new model. Would you want a serialized launch edition?

  • Facebook Marketplace Find: Mongoose Corvette GTP Replica Race Car For Sale

    The founder of Mongoose Motorsports is selling their private collection of Mongoose cars.

  • ICE Books Hotel Rooms for Six Months to House Migrant Families at Border

    The Biden administration has entered an $86 million contract to house members of migrant families in hotel rooms at the U.S.-Mexico border, Axios reported on Saturday. The contract was awarded to Texas non-profit Endeavors for a period of six months, although it may be extended if the immigration crisis continues. The terms will allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to find hotels near the southern border to hold up to 1,200 migrant family members, officials at the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Axios. ICE holds custody over migrant families and adults who enter the U.S. illegally and are allowed to remain following processing by Border Patrol agents. Almost 19,000 migrant family members made the crossing in February, up from 7,000 in January, according to the agency’s most recent data. Around 13,000 family members have been allowed to remain in the U.S. since the beginning of January. Meanwhile, 42 percent of migrant families were expelled directly to Mexico in February, down from 64 percent in January. Unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally are required to be transferred to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Biden administration has refused to expel migrant children. A record number of over 4,500 migrant children are currently detained at Border Patrol facilities due to a backlog in processing, while an additional 9,500 are housed by HHS. The Biden administration is struggling to contend with the influx of migrants at the border, with DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicting the current surge will break a 20-year record of illegal crossings. Earlier this month, Mayorkas ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work in conjunction with HHS to provide shelter for migrant children. Following an influx of over 2,000 migrants into a region of South Texas through Thursday night and Friday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly requested planes to fly some of the migrants to states on the Canadian border for processing.

  • 9 comfort food recipes to make on a Sunday afternoon

    Sundays are meant for comfort food and watching movies. The post 9 comfort food recipes to make on a Sunday afternoon appeared first on In The Know.

  • Comedian Joe Rogan's 1965 Restmod Stingray Proves He Has Serious Taste In Cars

    Well, except for the Tesla...

  • Elon Musk said Tesla wouldn't exist without a little-known electric convertible called the tZero. Here's how the prototype car led to the formation of Tesla and paved the way for electric vehicles.

    The tZero, made by a company called AC Propulsion, led directly to the formation of Tesla and its first car, the Roadster.

  • Amazon accidentally leaks awesome-looking 'Mario Kart' Hot Wheels collab | Gaming Roundup

    Earlier this week, it looked like there was a surprise new Mario Kart Hot Wheels set available for pre-order on Amazon. As it turns out, though, Amazon jumped the gun a bit. As far as actual racers go, according to the Amazon listing (still live right here) it will include one Mario racer and, curiously, one King Boo racer.

  • An F-22 Face-Planted on the Runway

    The pilot—and the Raptor—are okay.

  • Richaun Holmes addresses Kings' future after big effort vs. Celtics

    Richaun Holmes might not be a member of the Kings next season, but on Friday, he professed his love for Sacramento and his teammates.

  • Dozens of disabled dogs go for a run thanks to rescue charity

    The organization cares for 600 strays they discovered roaming the streets of Thailand.

  • The Most Expensive Car Repairs That Will Make You Want To Sell

    Every time a car experiences a mechanical failure, it gives the owner a stark choice — to repair or not to repair. Depending on the age of the car, the cost of the car and the type of repair,...

  • I’m 60 and want to retire on between $800 and $1,200 a month, ideally near the ocean in Mexico — where should I go?

    Ideally, I would like a pretty big expat community, but a place that still retains the feel of Mexican culture (Cabo feels like SoCal to me, so nothing like that); somewhere with a decent number of cultural things to do, like music and plays; and good food. Sadly, there does not appear to be a fitting spot with that coveted 10:1 males-to-females ratio (and if I do find it, I’ll let you know, and we’ll set up our own dating service!), but I do think I’ve found some excellent, affordable places for you to retire in Mexico. While it’s harder to retire on that little money in America, Mexico does offer more options.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed for telling customer to put on mask

    A manager was stabbed for simply enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Police are still searching for the suspect who stabbed a Jack in the Box manager in League City, Texas on Wednesday, per CBS News. The man has been identified as 53-year-old James Schulz and is described as “bearded, white male” and a “transient.”

  • Man Stabs Fast-Food Employee in Texas After Being Asked to Wear Mask

    An arrest warrant was issued for a man suspected of stabbing an employee at a fast-food restaurant in the Houston metro area on March 17, after a confrontation over the restaurant’s mask policy, police said.Police in League City, Texas, said in a press release that the suspect, a 53-year-old man, “refused to cooperate” with Jack in the Box’s face mask policy. The suspect confronted employees and then attacked the restaurant manager with what police think is a pocket knife.This video shows the suspect exiting the restaurant before re-entering and charging at the Jack in the Box employee while brandishing a weapon. The League City Police Department said the employee was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso.The Jack in the Box employee was taken to the hospital and later released. Police said they have been “actively searching” for the suspect.The statewide mask mandate in Texas was officially lifted on March 10, but businesses can still require masks “at their own discretion,” according to Gov Greg Abbott’s announcement. Credit: League City Police Department via Storyful

  • ‘The Walking Dead’ Meets ‘First We Feast’ In Food-Zombie Kickoff Of AMC Networks-Complex Networks Teaming

    A new content partnership between AMC Networks and Complex Networks, billed as an effort to “leverage the strength of food and fandom” will start off with a focus on The Walking Dead. The mash-up of the zombie show and Complex online food magazine First We Feast will yield an original series called Run The Dish. […]

  • Tiana Major9's Butterfly Effect

    As she gears up to release the remix edition of 'At Sixes And Sevens'—which features R&B acts from across the globe—we get to know all about Tiana Major9.

  • Floyd Mayweather’s Car Collection Packs A Massive Punch

    You know we had to make the pun…