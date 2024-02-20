‘We want to stop this’: Fresno Police on violent weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Monday morning provided multiple updates to two different shootings in the City of Fresno, one of which left a 35-year-old man dead, as another, put a 15-year-old teenage boy in the hospital in critical condition.

Police Monday revealed no suspects are in custody for either shooting, and made a plea for the public’s help to find those responsible.

“If you’re okay with a shooting like this occurring in your neighborhood, and not saying anything, remain silent If this is not okay, if this is not what you want happening in your community, I implore you, call the Fresno Police Department,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes. “We want to stop this violence,” he said.

From the two shootings, there are plenty of questions, many of which are in the case of the 15-year-old teen shot multiple times in the area of Hawes and Arthur avenues just before noon Sunday.

Police say 27 shots were recorded on their ShotSpotter technology, and the corresponding shells and evidence found on the scene coincide with that recording.

However, they believe there was an exchange of gunfire. Lt. Cervantes described it as two “volleys”. The first resulted in a 20-round activation. The second in a 7-round activation.

“I can tell you that the 15-year-old was located in the vicinity of an operational firearm that was fired. The shell casings on scene are consistent with the ammunition that was found in that firearm,” he told us.

A witness on scene, who wished to remain anonymous, told us the juvenile was dropped off by a Dodge Charger before the shooting, and that he had on a black mask and was armed with a gun.

The witness says the juvenile exchanged shots with multiple people already at that location.

“There was a group of people out the neighborhood in the corner and they shot at him first because he was coming up to them in an aggressive manner,” they said. “He’s masked up. And you know, nobody’s ever seen him before in the area and he had a gun,” said the witness.

Police could not confirm whether the juvenile fired the weapon, and said they continue to work to find out where the gun found nearby came from.

The other update came for a homicide on Saturday night when Lt. Cervantes says they got the call for a gunshot victim just before 11 p.m. in the area of San Gabriel Avenue and Pleasant Street.

He says the 35-year-old man who was found was shot once during a confrontation.

EMS would take him to CRMC where he would later die, but no arrests have been made in his death.

The major detail revealed is that a single “muffled” shot was recorded by ShotSpotter.

“Could have been a situation where the gunfire was muffled for any variety of reasons. Those things have yet to be determined. I can tell you that despite the fact that we knew that there was gunfire at that location, we have not recovered any firearms or any shell casings for that matter,” said Lt. Cervantes

The identity of the homicide is being withheld until his family is notified.

If you know anything about either shooting you’re asked to call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.