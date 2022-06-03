Want to stop school carnage? Vote.

Andrea Mercado

Lawmakers who have rejected common-sense gun control measures tirelessly recite the same litany: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless act of violence."

"Thoughts and prayers" can be shortened to a simple word: inaction.

The murder of 19 innocent children, between six and ten years old, and two dedicated and beloved teachers, is the result of that inaction –or, should we say extreme soullessness?

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio was outraged by Democrats and the media "politicizing" the massacre in Uvalde. By politicizing he meant parents, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers and survivors asking for effective gun laws.

A tragedy hit another elementary school in Connecticut 10 years ago, sacrificing 26 lives – 20 of them were 5- and 6-year-old angels. In the wake of such a painful event, then-President Obama called for tangible measures to close loopholes in gun sales on the internet, background checks, and a ban on assault weapons.

Ultimately nothing happened. Therefore, there is no "senseless violence" in America. To the contrary, it makes sense, as there is an endless gun market opportunity for white supremacists, racists, terrorists and mentally ill people.

The Latino community in Uvalde is mourning this terrible loss of lives but is asking for action to stop once and for all this endless bloodshed. We are ready to hold accountable these sold-out politicians who don’t care about anything but their interests.

They are incredibly efficient proxies of the gun lobby. And through their actions or lack thereof, they perpetuate this avoidable yet persistent violence.

Voters in Uvalde and elsewhere have the power to vote out those who are very comfortable with a track record of representing a minority interest, while the majority of our communities want to halt this carnage.

In Uvalde, 21 families were destroyed by an 18-year-old, sick perpetrator, who not only had the ability to buy an arsenal but to enter the school without any barrier and carry out a heinous crime, barricading himself inside a classroom for nearly an hour, before law enforcement officers intervened. The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is a big failure at all levels. Those in government responsible for the community’s safety must be held accountable.

Andrea Mercado is executive director of Florida Rising, is an independent political organization working to increase the voting and political power of historically marginalized and excluded constituencies.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Latino voters need to insist on politicians who support gun controls