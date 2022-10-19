‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta

Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta.

A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police.

When they walked into the house, they found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Jourdain Crawford, standing in the hallway.

A rear door to the house had been forced open.

Body camera footage of Crawford’s arrest shows him demanding to speak to a supervisor as he is being escorted from the home.

“I want your supervisor out here right now,” Crawford can be heard saying. “Hey, how are you doing? Are you the supervisor?,” he asks another officer as he passes him.

The nine bedroom, 18 bathroom home is listed on Zillow for $9,980,000.

Investigators determined that Crawford did not live in the home and did not have permission to be in the home.

Crawford is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of tools to commit a crime, property damage and loitering/prowling.

