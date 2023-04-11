If you want a swift police response, call them to arrest a toy

Police - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Nothing the police do can ever surprise me. Some years ago they sent three officers to arrest me on the preposterous and false charge of trying to kill my own mother. (She suffers from dementia, one of the symptoms of which is morbid paranoia.)

I must have seemed a desperate sort to warrant three constables, all of whom were as muscular as Alcibiades reborn. But, to my mild annoyance, I am not quite as dangerous as a children’s toy.

How many policemen does it take to change a lightbulb? It took five to seize some gollies from the family-owned White Hart Inn in Essex last week.

The proprietors of both the inn and the golliwogs, Chris Ryley, 65, and his wife Bernice, 61, were confronted and questioned on suspicion of committing a “hate crime”. The decision to display the vintage toys was deemed irredeemably racist.

Personally I have never liked gollies, and they are without question offensive to many black people, but it is impossible for me to feel much sympathy for the cops.

Indeed, I find myself in the uncomfortable position of agreeing with Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, who, for once, is understandably incensed by this odd deployment of police resources.

Heaven knows where it will end. There won’t be a nursery, school or toy shop that is safe.

I very much fear it spells finita la musica for that most popular of toys, the teddy bear. Teddies are named in honour of Teddy Roosevelt, the early 20th-century US president. An ardent militarist and imperialist, he is hated by the Left for beginning the construction of the Panama Canal in order to increase American influence in Cuba. Surely it cannot be long before someone tips off the police?