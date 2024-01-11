Want a say in Tennessee legislative matters? How to contact your Memphis area representatives

The Tennessee General Assembly reconvened for the legislative session in early January with many key issues on the table that would impact Memphians. Because this is the second year of the 113th Tennessee General Assembly, lawmakers can still consider bills filed during last year's session.

Key issues from last year's legislative session could resurface like laws relating to gun regulations after the deadly Covenant School shooting. Other hot button topics that could impact Memphians include school choice vouchers, state budget tightening and decorum rules.

While lawmakers will cast the final vote, constituents decide if they get to keep their seat in the legislature. The Tennessee General Assembly website makes it easy to find out who represents you in Nashville, what legislation is being discussed on a particular day and how to reach your representative.

How to find your state Senator

The Tennessee General Assembly website is a great resource to find out what bills are being discussed and how to watch virtually or in-person. It is also how constituents can find who their representative are.

By going to the "Find My Legislator" tab on the Tennessee General Assembly website, you can type in your address, and it will tell you who your Senator is.

Senators that represent Shelby County residents include:

How to find your House of Representative Member

On the same "Find My Legislator" page, constituents can also find out who their House of Representatives Member is. The Shelby County Election Commission website also lists all elected officials who represent Shelby County, from local to state to federal positions.

House of Representative Members who represent parts of Shelby County include:

How to contact your state Senator or House of Representative Member

On each legislator's webpage on the Tennessee General Assembly website, there are various ways listed to contact them. Emails, phone numbers and addresses are all listed so constituents can contact them about their work in the legislature.

Tennessee General Assembly also has a section on their website on how to effectively communicate with your representative.

If you plan on calling or visiting your elected, Tennessee General Assembly recommends these steps:

Keep to the point and discuss only one issue and try to organize your thoughts ahead of time and make notes to help you stay on track.

Make an appointment by calling or writing to your elected official and ask to visit your representative in person. Don't just drop by their office and expect him or her to drop everything to see you.

Prepare a one-page fact sheet concerning your issue to give to your legislator. This will help him or her better retain what you present.

Be polite, even if you disagree strongly. Lawmakers cannot please everyone. Your communication will be more effective if you are reasonable in your approach.

If you are planning on writing or emailing your legislator, Tennessee General Assembly recommends these tips:

Spelling their names correctly is important. Be certain you spell your senator's or representative's name correctly and use the correct address. If you don't, you could lose your audience.

Make sure to type or write legibly and sign your name neatly and give your address correctly so your legislator can respond.

Be concise by keeping letters, e-mail, and faxes brief. Never write more than one page.

Identify your issue or opinion at the beginning of the letter. Also, only over one issue per letter, if you have another issue to address, write another letter.

Back up your opinions with supporting facts.

Avoid abbreviations or acronyms, and don't use technical jargon.

Don't send the same letter to more than one legislator. Personalized letters have more impact.

