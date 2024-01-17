Want to get ahead of the tax game? Save big with these Amazon-exclusive software deals

No taxation without representation here — this tax software will make sure you don't fork over one unnecessary dime. (Amazon)

January is here, and you know what that means: It's time to start prepping your taxes. Calm down — take deep breaths. We know it can be a big job that makes you want to pull your hair out, but it doesn't have to be. You can get ahead with the right software. TurboTax is here to help, with a lineup of Amazon-exclusive deals.

TurboTax Deluxe will make sure your federal and state filings are headache-free for just $45, down from its normal price of $70.

The software comes with everything you'll need to file a comprehensive, smart return. It is, of course, up to date on current tax laws, and it includes five federal e-files and access to state forms. It effortlessly imports the W-2s, 1099s and investment statements you'll need. TurboTax will also make sure you're aware of every dang deduction to which you're entitled (the software has info on over 350 of them). Made some charitable donations? It will ensure you get credit for every penny of your generosity. It even includes an Audit Risk Meter to make sure your write-offs stay on the right side of the law.

"I like that the price did not go up from when I made the purchase a year ago," one user said, vouching for the company's consistency. "I've been using TurboTax for doing my own returns for at least ten years now. Their step-by-step sequence of filling out returns keeps getting better."

Is your situation a little more complicated than the average taxpayer's? Have a look at TurboTax Premier. (There's nothing complicated about the money you'll save right now, though.)

Did you sell stock last year? Bonds? Make a withdrawal on mutual funds? Maybe you own a rental property (hello, Airbnb honchos) or are lucky enough to be the beneficiary of a trust. TurboTax Premier is for you.

"I have used Turbo Tax for many years. It is accurate and while filing taxes are not the most fun thing to do, Turbo Tax makes it much easier and more complete. I found getting it from Amazon is best because it saves getting lots of advertising and emails coming to my door and computer," said one satisfied customer.

You know who really gets agita around tax time? Freelancers. With more people going the self-employed route (willingly or not), how great is it that TurboTax has designed a software suite just for them? This is it — TurboTax Home & Business 2023.

If you're an independent contractor, freelancer, small business owner, sole proprietor or consultant, H&B is for you. Don't know your W-2s from your 1099s? Feel certain that there are business expenses you should be deducting but don't know what they are? TurboTax Home & Business will help ferret ’em out and put more money in your pocket.

One business owner reported, "TurboTax Home & Business is not only up-to-date with the latest tax laws, ensuring compliance and accuracy, but it also allows for the import of information from previous years' TurboTax returns or other tax software. This feature significantly reduces the time and effort involved in preparing taxes each year. Additionally, the software enables users to create and e-file W-2s and 1099s for employees and contractors, making it a comprehensive tool for managing all aspects of business taxation​​."

Not a fan of TurboTax? Good news: There are other tax prep software options on sale at Amazon now, too.

H&R Block Tax Software Basic 2023 with Refund Bonus Offer $25 See at Amazon

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2023 with Refund Bonus Offer $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

H&R Block Tax Software Premium 2023 with Refund Bonus Offer $55 $75 Save $20 See at Amazon

H&R Block Tax Software Premium & Business 2023 with Refund Bonus Offer $65 $90 Save $25 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189 $249 Save $60 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Tozo HT2 Wireless Headphones $40 $80 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Lavince Bluetooth Headband Headphones $16 $26 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

TCL 43-Inch Smart TV $178 $250 Save $72 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $320 $450 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV $400 $550 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 75-Inch Smart TV $578 $700 Save $122 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Jumper Laptop $320 $1,300 Save $980 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop $349 $599 Save $250 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $349 $449 Save $100 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $280 $430 Save $150 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $85 $99 Save $14 See at Amazon