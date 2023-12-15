Want to work for a top Kentucky employer? These open UK HealthCare jobs offer high pay

If you’re looking for a new job, the University of Kentucky is a good place to start, with the institution posting hundreds of open and active positions within the last month.

This fall, UK was named the best employer in Kentucky by Forbes, which analyzed companies in each U.S. state based on anonymous employee surveys. UK HealthCare, with around 9,000 employees, was considered separately and ranked No. 15 in the commonwealth.

If you’re looking for top pay, UK HealthCare is currently hiring for a variety of specialized roles. Here’s a look at five open jobs at the teaching hospital and health system, including what they pay, what the requirements are and the deadline to apply.

For those just curious how much UK officials make, you can use the Herald-Leader’s public salary database for the university to find that information.

Speech language pathologist

Salary: $62,400 to $111,634

Department: Outpatient Therapy Services

Job summary: As a speech pathologist, you’ll provide consultation, assessment and treatment services for speech, language, cognitive and swallowing conditions. This position works with hospital patients, and includes assessing whether they could benefit from medical accessories, such as speaking valves and different types of prosthetics. Documentation is another important part of the job.

Qualifications: The applicant must be licensed to practice speech pathology in Kentucky and be eligible for a certificate or clinical competence. A master’s degree is listed as a preferred credential. See the position’s listing for other qualifications.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 20

Assistant director of operations

Salary: $71,323 to $131,685

Department: Hospital Administration

Job summary: This position focuses on delivering efficient and effective support for UK HealthCare, specifically Kentucky Children’s Hospital. You’ll be asked to draw upon your collaboration and planning skills as you coordinate with leadership on various projects and institutional goals. The ability to manage a large team of different types of professionals is essential.

Qualifications: In addition to a master’s degree, the candidate should have at least two years of health care operations experience, including budget and project management skills, according to the position’s description.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 17

Advanced Practice Provider - Neonatal ICU

Salary: $95,056 to $185,848

Department: Pediatrics

Job summary: This role comes with a lot of weighty responsibility, but you’ll also get to touch a lot of lives and make a big impact. The job includes high-risk deliveries, performing resuscitation, neonatal procedures, conducting rounds with a multidisciplinary team, developing daily care plans and communication with family and staff for continuity of care, among other important responsibilities.

Qualifications: Candidates for this position will need either a master’s in nursing or a bachelor’s degree for physician assistants. They will also need to hold credentials to practice as an advanced practice registered nurse, with a neonatal nurse practitioner certification or physician assistant certification. This is a high-pressure job, so you should see the position’s advertisement for a full list of qualifications.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 20

Pharmacist Manager

Salary: $95,056 to $185,848

Department: Pharmacy Services

Job summary: This position manages the pediatric oncology pharmacy team. Job duties include supervising pharmacy and technician staff, advocating for pharmacy services’ needs in meetings with administrators and supporting various safety and quality improvement projects.

Qualifications: The candidate should be a licensed pharmacist and have at least one year of relevant experience under their belt. The job also calls for strong clinical skills, the ability to prioritize your workload, excellent communication skills and the desire to teach others, among other key skills listed in the job’s description.

Deadline to apply: Dec. 26

Cytotechnologist

Salary: $62,400 to $111,634

Department: Laboratory Services

Job summary: Cytotechnologists are professionals who work laboratory settings. They’re responsible for interpreting cells to detect cancer and other types of problems. In this role, the cytotechnologist will perform lab screenings and other tests with a high degree of accuracy. Along with interpreting test results and documenting them, the candidate will need to make quick decisions and work in high-pressure situations.

Qualifications: The candidate will need a relevant bachelor’s degree and be licensed as a cytotechnologist by the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Three years of professional experience is preferred, but not required.

Deadline to apply: Jan. 1

Do you have a question about employment in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Let us know with the Know Your Kentucky form below or email us at ask@herald-leader.com.