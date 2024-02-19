Want to tour the Battleship New Jersey in Philly? Here's how to get tickets

The Battleship New Jersey has announced its departure date from Camden, and now it's time to schedule a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go under the ship for a tour.

But the tickets are going to cost you.

How much will dry dock tours cost?

The battleship will offer two variations of weekend-only tours during its roughly two-month period dry docking starting Saturday April 6, following the ship's March 21 departure from Camden.

Standard dry dock tours will provide a "behind the scenes" look at the ship's maintenance projects, allowing guests to see the ship out of water, learn about the ship and watch the restoration.

Tickets for the standard tour will run $225 for standard visitors or $170 for veteran Battleship New Jersey crew members.

The fee for each tour option includes a commemorative branded hard hat and eye protection.

To book a standard tour, see here.

The battleship will also offer a special selection of Saturday tours led by museum curator Ryan Szimanski.

These tours will run for $1,000 per ticket with the same hard hat and eyewear inclusions.

To book a curator's tour, see here.

What else to know about dry dock tours

The tours will run weekends only from April 6 through May 26 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Dry dock tours are not eligible for museum discounts, and the tickets are nonrefundable. Guests are also cautioned that the Navy Yard is not accessible, and climbing stairs in an out of the worksite is required. Visitors should dress appropriately, including sturdy pants and steel-toed boots.

Tours at the Camden location will continue regularly through Sunday, March 3.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

More on the battleship:

More: Battleship New Jersey announces departure date

More: Maintaining a memorial. The Battleship prepares to leave Camden

More: Want to play a role in the Battleship New Jersey's dry dock? Help design their T-shirts

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: The Battleship New Jersey is leaving Camden, but you can still tour it