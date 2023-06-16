They want us to cut our nuclear weapons – scr*w them – Putin

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claimed that "Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO member states", and is not going to decrease its quantity.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Putin’s statement at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum-2023 (SPIEF).

Quote: Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO member states. They want us to cut it – they can go scr*w themselves."

Details: Herewith Putin claimed that Russia has no need to use nuclear weapons and its use is only "hypothetical", if a threat to the existence of the Russian state appears.

Quote: "Everyone is waiting for us to start pressing buttons, but we will not do this – Kyiv has had no military successes."

