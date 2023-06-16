They want us to cut our nuclear weapons – scr*w them – Putin

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claimed that "Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO member states", and is not going to decrease its quantity.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Putin’s statement at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum-2023 (SPIEF).

Quote: Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO member states. They want us to cut it – they can go scr*w themselves."

Details: Herewith Putin claimed that Russia has no need to use nuclear weapons and its use is only "hypothetical", if a threat to the existence of the Russian state appears.

Quote: "Everyone is waiting for us to start pressing buttons, but we will not do this – Kyiv has had no military successes."

