Want to visit the Independent Man? This is your last week before he goes away for restoration.

If you haven't made the trip to the State House to see the Independent Man yet, this week will be your last chance — at least for a little while.

The 14-foot statute will be on display in the building's main entrance until Friday, Gov. Dan McKee's office announced. After that, it will be removed to undergo restoration.

"I encourage members of the public to visit the State House this week, take a selfie with the statute, sign our official guest book and become part of Rhode Island history," McKee said in a statement.

Over the past month, people from over 20 states, more than a dozen countries and almost all of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns have stopped by to sign the official guest book and take pictures with the Independent Man, McKee's office said.

How can you visit the Independent Man?

Visitors can use the parking lot next to the State House on Smith Street, McKee's office previously announced. The building is open for visitors between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The planned restoration will involve repairing the statue's gold plate, and applying new gold leaf, McKee's office said. It's the first time since the 1970's that the statue has been removed from its perch atop the State House.

