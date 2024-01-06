Want to visit a quirky museum? How about the Pencil Sharpener Museum?

LOGAN – After a two-year closure, the grand reopening of the new and improved Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum is slated for Saturday, Jan. 20 at noon at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center, 13178 Ohio 664 in Logan.

The late Rev. Paul A. Johnson seen here with one of his collection of pencil sharpeners, which are now on display at the Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum in Logan. The museum is reopening on Jan. 20 after a two-year closure.

Today, more than 5,000 sharpeners line the walls of the brand-new facility. Built by the tourism association after the Pencil Sharpener Museum’s original shed-like structure was unrepairable, the new space is handicapped accessible and features museum-quality cases that house the mind-blowing array of sharpeners.

The late Frank Parades, of Tampa, Florida, was a longtime antiques enthusiast and his collection is on display at the Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum in Logan.

“Visitors are always wowed by the breadth of the collection, which never fails to transport them back to their childhood – regardless of their age,” said Hocking Hills Tourism Association Deputy Director Audrey Martin, who led the rebuilding project in a news release. “We’ve had families drive from as far away as Texas specifically to see the museum. And people from around the globe have stopped in as part of their visit to the Hocking Hills.”

Pencil sharpeners on display at the Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum in Logan.

The world’s only pencil Sharpener Museum originally was housed in a small garden shed at the private home of Paul Johnson and his wife. After Rev. Johnson’s passing, his wife, Charlotte, graciously agreed to move the collection to the Hocking Hills Welcome Center in 2011, making it accessible to the millions who visit the Hocking Hills every year. Rev. Johnson’s family retains ownership of the collection and his daughter Carol will be on hand for the Jan. 20 ribbon cutting of its new home.

The Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum in Logan.

Tampa, FL native Frank Parades was a longtime antiques enthusiast with a similar pencil sharpener penchant. After Parades passed away, his wife, Stephanie, discovered the Pencil Sharpener Museum in 2022 – and immediately knew it was the ideal home for her husband’s collection. The addition grew the impressive museum, adding more than 1,000 new pieces. As Parades traveled the world, his souvenirs were always pencil sharpeners, including the earliest models from the early 1800s, which were produced in Spain and have many moving parts. Parades noted that while sharpeners may look alike, they in fact often differ and come from different manufacturers. Museum guests are encouraged to try and discover the subtle differences in similar-looking sharpeners.

Frank Paredes

Complete traveler information, including lodging, is available at www.ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

