Want to make your vote count? Our California voter's guide helps make your voice heard in Election 2024

Voting is a constitutional right most Californians hold dear.

But it can also be difficult - occasionally by design.

USA TODAY NETWORK- California, which includes reporters and editors from seven newspapers across the state, is here to make that easier with our California Voter's Guide.

Voting laws, deadlines, registration requirements, and dates can change from election to election, and our voter guides are designed to give you the essential information you need to make your vote count in 2024.

California Voter's Guide: Click here for essential information to navigate Election 2024

Inside, you'll read about:

Presidential candidates and where they stand on key issues, including: Climate change Crime and policing Education Economy Foreign policy Health care Immigration Reproductive rights



In addition, you can find information on:

How to register to vote,

Key races for Californians this year,

Dates, documents and important information for voting in the Election 2024.

