Want to make your vote count? Our NC voter guide is here to help for Election 2024

With 2024 being a presidential election year, we know voting and navigating the process can be confusing.

We're here to simplify the process for you. In our 2024 voter guide, you will find who is running for office, important deadlines, registration requirements and more.

North Carolina Voter Guide: https://www.shelbystar.com/elections/voter-guide/2024-03-05/north-carolina

Inside, there is information to guide you through the entire process. For example, you'll find presidential candidates' stances on key issues like:

Climate change

Crime and policing

Education

Economy

Foreign policy

Health care

Immigration

Reproductive rights

You can also find information on local races and North Carolina-specific dates and deadlines.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: North Carolina 2024 election voter guide