Want to vote in Florida’s presidential primary? Remember this deadline.

Florida’s 2024 Republican presidential primary election isn’t for another month. By the time it gets here, former President Donald Trump might be the only candidate left in the race.

But if you’re still on the fence about whether to vote, a key deadline is coming next week.

Feb. 20 is the final day to register to vote in the March 19 primary, and the last day to change your party affiliation. Because Florida is a closed-primary state, and Florida Democrats aren’t holding a presidential primary, only registered Republicans can vote for a presidential contender in this election. Democrats and independents can participate only if they change their party affiliation in advance.

The easiest way to change your party affiliation is to visit Florida’s online voter registration system at registertovoteflorida.com. There, you can either change it online or fill out a form that you can mail or deliver to your county’s supervisor of elections office. You’ll need your Florida driver’s license or identification card, including the date of issue, and your Social Security number.

You can also fill out a change-of-party form at any voter registration location, including supervisor of elections offices, public libraries, driver’s license offices and armed services recruitment offices. (The Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office is also holding some upcoming voter registration drives, including from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rays Fan Fest at Tropicana Field.) Find a list of registration locations for Pinellas County at votepinellas.com, and for Hillsborough County at votehillsborough.gov.

Once you’re registered as a Republican, you have until March 7 to request a mail-in ballot be mailed to you, which must be returned by 7 p.m. March 19. Or you can vote in person starting in early March. Early voting starts March 4 in Hillsborough County, and March 9 in Pasco and Pinellas.

While Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are the only major candidates left in the Republican primary, others, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, did qualify for Florida’s ballot. They include Texas pastor Ryan Binkley and three others who have since dropped out: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Some cities and counties are also holding elections on March 19, and all registered voters can participate in those. But the presidential race is the only Republican primary that day. Both parties will hold primaries for other federal races, including congressional seats and the U.S. Senate seat held by Rick Scott, on Aug. 20. The deadline to register or change your party affiliation to vote in those primaries is July 22.

For more key dates in the 2024 election cycle in Florida, visit dos.fl.gov/elections.