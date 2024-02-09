Want to vote in the March 19 primary election? Feb. 20 is the last day to register

The last day to register to vote in the March 19 primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 20. The Guernsey County Board of Elections, 627 Wheeling Ave., will be open until 9 p.m. that day. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Extended early and absentee voting hours begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

People are qualified to vote if:

You are a citizen of the United States.

You are 17 years old and will be 18 years old on or by the General Election day on Nov. 5, 2024.

You have been a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election.

Register in person at any of the following locations:

The office of the Secretary of State or any of the 88 county boards of elections.

The office of any deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Offices of designated agencies that provide public assistance or disability programs.

Public libraries.

Public schools or vocational schools.

County treasurers’ offices.

Voters must provide proof of identity before voting. Acceptable forms of identification include:

Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

A U.S. passport

A U.S. passport card

U.S. Military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed.

A photograph of the voter.

The voter's name, which must substantially conform to the voter's name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

