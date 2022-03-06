Want to Work on Wall Street? Learn How to Code

Having accounting and finance skills may not be enough to land a job on Wall Street anymore for top B-school grads. Bankers today can gain a competitive edge by also having technical skills such as coding and data science.

Business Insider recently spoke to experts about the shift in Wall Street’s demands and how B-schools are adapting to supply that demand.

CURRICULA UPGRADES

In recent years, many top B-schools have updated their curriculum with new courses on data and analytics, hoping to equip students with the knowledge that Wall Street is looking for. Wharton has added at least 18 new classes between its undergraduate and graduate programs that are related to data and analytics. At Columbia Business School, class sections on analytics has grown from 20 sections to nearly 30 in the past year.

“We started with one section and then that was full,” Daniel Guetta, director of Columbia Business School’s Center for Pricing and Revenue Management and Business Analytics Initiative, tells Business Insider. “So we added a second section, and a third section, and a fourth section. We’re up to seven or eight at this point, and they still are all full. And there’s still not enough seats for all of the students who want to take this class. And we just keep on adding sections.”

DATA SCIENCE SKILLS—A MUST

Data helps financial firms make better investment decisions for their clients. And, experts say, more and more firms are looking for professionals who not only know finance and accounting, but can also understand and interpret data in their jobs.

“It is clear to the banks that these skill sets are beginning to be necessary for you to be able to do your job,” Costis Maglaras, dean of the business school at Columbia University, tells Business Insider.

“[They] know that they need skills in data science, and partially the reason they know this is because, when they interview for jobs, I’m being told over and over again, they’re being interviewed about what they know,” Eric Bradlow, vice dean for analytics at Wharton, tells Business Insider.

While Wall Street is increasingly looking for professionals with data skills, Bradlow doesn’t think data and tech will oust investment bankers of their jobs.

“It’s not about replacing human judgment” through these tools, Bradlow tells Business Insider. “It’s about supplementing it.”

Still, some experts warn: if you want to work on Wall Street in the near future (and keep your job), you better learn how to code.

“When you take a look at the careers sections of the big banks, tech-related jobs dominate the listings,” Jack Kelly, founder and CEO of WeCruitr, writes for Forbes. “Also, a good number of jobs are located outside of New York City. The implementation of technology may be a large cost-savings for the financial institutions; many non-tech people will lose their jobs. As the Street swiftly moves in this direction, it will become increasingly harder for those who lack coding to find a new job.”

Three Reasons To Pursue An MBA

The average cost of an MBA education from a top-25 B-school is nearly $200K.

Business school is—without a doubt—an expensive investment. But experts say there are many tradeoffs that MBA grads receive with their pricey education. Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, recently discussed a few of the main benefits that an MBA degree provides and why the MBA experience is worth it overall.

NEW SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE

A key benefit of an MBA education is the solid foundation of transferrable skills to nearly any role in the job market. In recent years, employers have shown a strong demand for soft skills—something MBA programs teach rather well. Blackman says an MBA education can offer graduates both in-demand hard and soft skills that can be transferred to a variety of roles.

“An MBA strengthens your leadership ability, intellectual creativity, critical thinking, cross-cultural awareness, communication, and even greater IT mastery,” Blackman writes. “These skills will serve you well as you move toward your ultimate career goal.”

No matter where your career takes you, Blackman says, the skills you gain in an MBA program will be of use.

“B-school gives you a deeper understanding of the complexities of the business world,” she writes. “Those problem-solving skills mastered during your MBA will carry over to your next position, and the one after that, too.”

INCREASED JOB SECURITY

An MBA degree can often be what helps differentiate a job applicant from others. And having a degree from a top B-school shows recruiters that you’ve put in the work.

“You can safely assume a graduate from Harvard Business School or the Wharton School will bring considerable skills and business acumen to the job from day one,” Blackman writes. “Without a doubt, companies appreciate managers who have risen through the ranks, know the business inside and out, and can get the job done.”

EXPANSIVE NETWORK

Perhaps the biggest benefit of an MBA education is the network you’ll gain.

“At business school, you’ll interact closely with talented individuals from all over the globe, which enhances the experience by exposing you to different business practices, cultures, and points of view,” Blackman writes.

The connections that you make (and ultimately keep) in business school, Blackman says, are what make an MBA experience priceless.

“For many people, the connections you make are one of an MBA’s most valuable career benefits,” Blackman writes. “Make sure you capitalize on the opportunities in and out of the classroom during your MBA studies. Your alumni network helps you stay connected to the university as well as to countless professional options you can tap into throughout your career.”

As Big Data gets bigger, demand is soaring for professionals with business analytic skills.

Data Scientist: An In-Demand Role Now

Data scientist roles are some of the hottest jobs on the market right now. And for good reason. Data scientists made a median salary of $164,500 in 2020 and roles are expected to grow 22% by 2030.

Fortune recently spoke to experts who explained why data scientists are in high demand and why employers are willing to pay big bucks for them.

WHAT DO DATA SCIENTISTS DO?

A data scientist’s job, at a high-level, is to essentially understand and interpret data. But, experts say, the job is much more intricate.

“First, data scientists lay a solid data foundation in order to perform robust analytics,” Hugo Bowne-Anderson, a data scientist and educator at DataCamp, writes for the Harvard Business Review. “Then they use online experiments, among other methods, to achieve sustainable growth. Finally, they build machine learning pipelines and personalized data products to better understand their business and customers and to make better decisions. In other words, in tech, data science is about infrastructure, testing, machine learning for decision making, and data products.”

But Karen Panetta, dean of graduate education for the School of Engineering at Tufts University and IEEE Fellow, says data science is far more than simply anticipating customer needs.

“When we think about data science, we think about it as using data to best serve customers, or anticipate where the next need is going to be. But it’s really evolved far beyond that,” Panetta tells Fortune. “It’s not just the ability to use math, there are so many components to data.”

COMPANIES VALUE DATA SCIENTISTS, A LOT

Organizations can benefit quite a lot from having a team of data scientists to help them make better business decisions. Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), LinkedIn, and Apple are among some of the most prominent companies that employ large teams of data scientists and pay top dollar for data talent. According to Indeed, the average salary for a data scientist at Meta is $172,368. At Apple, it’s $180,281.

And while the data science industry is among one of the hottest right now, experts predict that it will only continue to grow.

“It’s always going to be evolving,” Panetta tells Fortune. “And if [a data scientist] keeps up with it, and stays on the leading edge, they’re going to be even more in demand.”

