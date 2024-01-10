Want to warm up with some good soup? These York County restaurants have top Yelp reviews

It's the perfect time of year for grabbing a bowl of comfort food and snuggling up on the sofa. For many people, that comfort food means soup. If you just don't have the time for making a hot bowl of it yourself, though, you can get great soup from many area restaurants.

According to Yelp reviews, these are just a few of the top soups in York County.

The Pho with beef brisket at Pho Ben in York.

Pho Ben: 2069 Springwood Road, York

Yelp rating: 4.9

Favorite soup: Pho

Pho Ben has a nearly five start Yelp rating, and many people say the Pho is "delicious" and "absolutely wonderful." They say the soup is filling and flavorful.

Revival Social Club: 19 North George St., York

Yelp Rating: 4.4

Favorite soup: Sweet Potato Bisque

Revival Social Club makes the top lists for many categories, and soup is one of them. They are known for creating unique dishes, and their sweet potato soup is a big hit, with people saying it is "excellent."

The First Post: 3691 E. Market St., York

Yelp Rating: 4.3

Favorite soup: Cream of Crab

The Cream of Crab Soup at The First Post has 29 positive reviews, making it a favorite dish of one of York County's top-rated restaurants.

"The cream of crab soup was superb. Very thick and creamy well prepared," one review read.

Viet Thai Cafe: 2535 E. Market St., York

Yelp rating: 4.3

Favorite soup: Coconut Soup

Viet Thai is consistently rated among the top restaurants in York County, and it has almost 250 positive reviews. Many of them mention the coconut soup, and one review said it has a "kick" to it because of the spiciness, but that it is an "excellent blend." The portion sizes are large, according to reviewers, so a small soup is very filling.

A cozy cove with a large booth at the front window is a favorite for reservations at the Viet Thai Cafe.

Market Street Deli: 3755 E. Market St., York

Yelp rating: 4.5

Favorite soup: Taco Soup

This small, family owned deli has been a York County staple for years, and it has a following. People love the soups and salads, and they even have party trays and hoagies.

"Seriously, if you don't try this place you are cheating yourself out of a fantastic meal," one review said.

