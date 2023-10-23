Want to watch game 7 of ALCS with Texas Rangers fans? Your best bets in Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas Rangers are hosting a stadium-sized watch party for game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

After winning the first two games of the ALCS, the Rangers lost the next three at home in Arlington. With their backs against the wall in game 6, the Rangers defeated the Houston Astros 9-2 on Sunday night.

Game 7 of the ALCS airs at 7:03 p.m. on FOX. But for those that want to watch the team with other fans, you’re in luck:

Watch party at Globe Life Field

The Rangers are opening up their home stadium for fans to watch game 7 of the ALCS.

For $10, fans can watch the game on the jumbotron at Globe Life Field. Parking is free with ticket purchase in lots — Tundra lot B, Tacoma lot R and RAV4 lot Q.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can enter the stadium through either the southwest or north entrance. A select number of concession stands will also be open for those looking to grab some grub.

Fans can buy tickets onine.

Texas Live! to air ALCS game 7

Located right next door to Globe Life Field, fans can head over to Texas Live! for a huge watch party.

Fans can purchase seating to watch game 7 on the supersized screen in the heart of entertainment center. Seating is available around the screen from tables and booths, to railing seats. Prices vary with each seating.

Plano’s Legacy Hall host watch party

Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting a Rangers game 7 watch party.

The food hall has over 20 eateries located inside, along with a full bar of brews. The event is free to attend at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano.

East Side Denton $5 double vodka shots

East Side Denton is serving up drink specials at its Rangers watch party.

The bar is serving beer and shot combos, along with $5 double vodka shots. The event is free to attend at 117 E. Oak St., Denton.

Mariscos La Marina has $1.99 margaritas

Mariscos La Marina in Lancaster is planning a party for game 7.

The Mexican restaurant is serving $1.99 margaritas at its watch party, in addition to music from DJ Casper Vasquez. The event is being held at 920 North I-35, Lancaster.