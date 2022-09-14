Want to Watch The Merge With Your Fellow HODLers? Check Out These Watch Parties

The Ethereum network is scheduled to transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) a little after 12:30 am ET, 5:30 am BST, or 12:30 pm in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For HODLers of Ether (ETH), and users of the Ethereum protocol, this is a monumental shift that had been years in the making. As PoW cryptocurrencies are routinely criticized for being energy intensive, one of the major benefits of this transition will be a stark reduction in the network’s energy usage to the tune of 99.95% according to the Ethereum Foundation.

Even though The Merge will take place overnight for most in North America and Europe, the event itself has a festival-like feel to it, a sort of Super Bowl but with more brains than brawn.

The Merge Watch Parties

For those that want to stay up and party with their fellow HODLers below is a list of live stream watch parties:

Bankless: The eve of the Merge Livestream (September 14, 5pm EST)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJK2fsw4dxk

Ethereum Foundation: Ethereum Merge Viewing Party (September 14, 11pm EST)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx-jYgI0QVI

And for those at EthBerlin in Germany, conference organizers have put together an in-real life launch party kicking off that evening. Sources say the RVSP password is hacktheplanet."