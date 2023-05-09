Want to watch the verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial? Here’s how

The Ada County Courthouse in Boise will livestream the verdict of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial. The 49-year-old mother and her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged with the first-degree murders of two of her children.

The criminal trial against Vallow Daybell is in its sixth week and the fifth week of testimony. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce announced in a written order that the court will broadcast the verdict on the judge’s YouTube Channel.

Boyce said the court received requests from various news outlets asking to record and broadcast the verdict. According to court records, both East Idaho News and CourtTV submitted requests to broadcast the trial — which were both denied.

Instead, the court will broadcast the verdict with its own devices.

Can you watch the Lori Vallow Daybell trial? Not unless you’re in an Idaho courtroom

In September 2022, Boyce banned the use of still and video cameras from the courtroom throughout the jury trial. Over two dozen news outlets — including the Idaho Statesman — opposed the ban.

Throughout the trial, reporters and members of the public have been able to watch the proceedings through the courtroom — where seats have been filling up within minutes each morning — and an overflow room on the first floor of the courthouse.

The overflow rooms in Ada or Madison counties will be unavailable to the public while the jury deliberates or once they’ve reached a verdict, according to Ada County’s website. Spectators can watch the verdict from the courtroom on a first-come, first-served basis because the court won’t be taking reservations online beforehand.

It’s unclear when the jury will begin deliberations as the prosecution is still presenting its side of the case.

The first week of the trial was spent on jury selection. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense whittled down a pool of roughly 1,800 potential jurors to get the 18-person jury — 12 jurors and six alternates.