Want to win a barrel of Blanton’s Gold bourbon & a VIP tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery?

Sazerac is offering a chance to pick out and take home a barrel of Blanton’s Gold as part of a sweepstakes, the first time ever this bourbon has been offered in a charity package.

Sazerac Barrel Select, the company’s single-barrel release program, is offering the Blanton’s Gold Charity Sweepstakes, raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

What do you win? The prize includes a VIP tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery for the winner and up to seven guests; a private barrel selection experience where the winner will thieve, taste and select their barrel; a $20,000 prize which may be used to purchase personalized bottles yielded from the selected barrel; private lunch at the Kentucky bourbon distillery; and the empty barrel.

To enter the sweepstakes, which is open now through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 29, go online to SazeracBarrelSelect.com/drawing. Entrants get one entry in the sweepstakes for every $100 donation to St. Jude made through the registration site. The winner will be notified the week of March 4.

Sazerac Barrel Select, Sazerac’s single barrel release program, is holding a sweepstakes for the chance to select and purchase a barrel of Blanton’s Gold Bourbon. Proceeds from the sweepstakes benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sazerac Barrel Select has helped raise more than $3 million for non-profits in recent years, according to the news releases. You can join the membership-based program for free and participate in drawings quarterly for a variety of charities.

What makes Blanton’s Gold bourbon special?

“Sazerac Barrel Select is designed to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we’re thrilled to offer Blanton’s Gold, one of the most coveted bourbons on the market,” said Diego Bianchi, Barrel Select general manager, in a news release. “We are proud to support St. Jude and their mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment.”

Named after Col. Albert Blanton, one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s former presidents, Blanton’s is the world’s first single-barrel bourbon. Created in 1984 by Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee., Blanton’s has become a favorite among premium collectors. Blanton’s Gold, the second bourbon created in the Blanton’s collection, is bottled at 103 proof and features powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn, according to the tasting notes.

What’s the economic impact of bourbon in Kentucky? Report says major growth still to come

Justins’ House of Bourbon: Potential conflict of interest forces change to Kentucky case

Kentucky bourbon reform: Bill would make large-scale vintage spirits sales illegal

Kentucky’s largest independent distillery just named its first distiller

One of Kentucky’s largest distillers adds new whiskey to lineup and it’s not a bourbon