Wanted Anderson County man found in Mississippi

Sep. 3—Wanted Anderson County man James Troy Yelverton, 47, has been found and arrested in Mendenhall, Mississippi.

Law enforcement has been searching for Yelverton since he jumped from a moving vehicle during a car chase Aug. 14 and fled into the woods on Anderson County Road 2136.

Yelverton was wanted for parole revocation notice for failure to report. His original charge that he was on parole for was possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Rudy Flores said this parole revocation notice for failure to report was a "bailable" charge.

According to Flores, Sgt. Z. Montoya located wanted felon, James Barnett, 50, driving a stolen vehicle Aug. 14, on US-287, near SH-294W. Flores said Barnett failed to stop when signaled to do so, and as car chase began, Yelverton jumped out and ran.

The pursuit traveled several miles before the Palestine Police Department was able to help stop Barnett with the use of a tire-deflation device. Law enforcement found over 23 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle Barnett had been driving.

Barnett was transported to the Anderson County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to ID fugitive, and evading arrest. Barnett's bonds totaled $62,500, however, he received a hold without bond for the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Efforts to locate Yelverton, for the active parole revocation warrant for a drug possession offense, were initially unsuccessful.

Later in the evening, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 tracking teams searched the area near the 100 block of ACR 2108 for a suspicious person matching the description of Yelverton. After a prolonged search of the area the suspicious person was not located, and the search was terminated.

Yelverton was a passenger in a traffic stop made by a deputy with the Simpson County Sheriff's Department at 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 in Mendenhall, MS. When Yelverton's information was run a notification of his warrant appeared on the National Crime Information Center. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Simpson County Adult Detention Center to be extradited to Texas.