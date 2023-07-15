Wanted Archbald woman in custody
Jul. 14—An Archbald woman wanted since January on narcotics and other charges surrendered to authorities this week, borough police said.
Megan Nicole Poremba, 33, was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on a total of $100,000 bail after her arraignment Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge George Seig.
Poremba was sought by state police since Jan. 25, when members the Troop R Vice Unit, along with county detectives and borough police, executed a search warrant on her Krajewski Drive home.
Investigators found methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside the residence, but Poremba was not there, according to a criminal complaint.
The search came after investigators worked with a confidential informant to make a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Poremba at the home the previous day, the complaint said. Police said another individual dropped off a large quantity of heroin/fentanyl for Poremba while the informant was in the home.
She was also wanted by borough police for allegedly giving an officer a fake name during a Nov. 22 traffic stop on Business Route 6.
Poremba faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to law enforcement.
She faces a preliminary hearing Thursday at 9:45 a.m.
