Wanted Augusta man arrested in connection to child's shooting death

A man who was wanted by Augusta authorities for more than two weeks in connection to the death of a child was arrested Monday.

Ladarion Christopher Ryans, 19, is charged with second degree murder and five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to jail records.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1900 block of Murphy Road at 11 p.m. Nov. 12 and found 4-year-old Zykee Ryans, who was shot at least once, according to previous reporting. Deputies said the child's injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office announced Monday that the child was pronounced dead at Wellstar MCG on Saturday, according to previous reporting.

Brittany Ryans, 35, is also charged with second degree murder and five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to previous reporting.

4-year-old pronounced dead: Augusta boy, 4, dies two weeks after allegedly shooting himself with unsecured gun

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Second suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death of toddler