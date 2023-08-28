Wanted Augusta man arrested in connection to June shooting

An Augusta man was recently arrested in connection to June shooting at the Aspire Courtyards apartment complex on Lumpkin Road.

Diontra Donya Miller, 28, was wanted for aggravated assault, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on June 12, Richmond County sheriff's deputies responded to the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road for a shooting, according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived, they met with the victim who said Miller shot at him three times and drove off, according to the report.

Deputies found two shell casings at the scene, according to the report.

Other shootings at Aspire Courtyards in 2023

One month after the shooting at Aspire Courtyards, an Augusta man was killed in another shooting at the apartment complex.

At about 5 p.m. on July 15, Richmond County deputies responded to Aspire for a suspicious situation, according to previous reporting.

Deputies found the body of Walter Smith, 28, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man arrested in connection to June shooting in Augusta