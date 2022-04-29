WANTED: Beaver Falls police searching for man accused of firing shots at multiple vehicles

Beaver Falls police are searching for a man who they said was involved in a shooting incident Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 13th Street around 4:20 p.m.

Police said that a person hit multiple vehicles with bullets when he fired several shots from a moving vehicle. No one was shot.

After further investigation, police said that Gage Michael Smith, 20, of New Castle, was responsible for the incident.

Smith is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearm not to be carried without a license, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Smith is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Beaver Falls police are also looking to find a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with Pennsylvania plate LWY-5553 in connection with the shooting.

Police said you should not approach or attempt to apprehend Smith and to notify your local police department.

No other information is currently available because it is an active investigation.

