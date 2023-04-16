Wanted in Berks: April 16, 2023

Apr. 16—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Juan Melo, 53, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, Lancaster, is wanted on rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child.

Police said that on May 6, a criminal bench warrant was issued for Melo for failure to appear for a hearing on rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault charges. Melo is also wanted for a drunken-driving warrant in Lebanon County.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds.

Maria Diaz-Cruz, 61, whose last known address was in the 300 block of South Eighth Street, Reading, is wanted on retail theft and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charges.

Police said that on July 2, Diaz-Cruz was stopped by police after entering the Friendly Food Mart in Wyomissing. She had been banned from the property due to prior thefts. It was discovered that the defendant again took items from the store without paying. Diaz-Cruz faces a felony charge because she has been convicted of more than five retail thefts.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.