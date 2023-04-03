Wanted in Berks: April 2, 2023

Apr. 2—Jose Pizarro, 25, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Washington Street, Reading, is wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Police said that on Oct. 16, Pizarro fatally shot someone in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Muhlenberg Township. He fled in a dark-colored sedan.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 170 pounds.

Eugene Moseley, 65, whose last known address was in the 300 block of North Fifth Street, Reading, is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Police said that on Jun. 11, 2014, Moseley was harassing a female at a Reading bar. The victim told the defendant to leave her alone. Later the victim was found lying on the ground at her residence with a stab wound to her chest. The victim told police that Moseley stabbed her.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.