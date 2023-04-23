Wanted in Berks: April 23, 2023

Apr. 23—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Jose Tabares-Gonzalez, 25, whose last known address was in the 100 block of West Greenwich Street, Reading, is wanted on first-degree murder and possession with intent to delver a controlled substance charges.

Police said that on April 17, 2022, Tabares-Gonzalez was seen on video surveillance running after someone in the 500 block of South Sixth Street. Tabares-Gonzalez then fired at the victim, who fell to the ground. The defendant was seen on surveillance video placing his firearm into a dumpster and walking away. Police found the victim deceased. Tabares-Gonzalez is also wanted on felony drug delivery charges filed on July 11.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 220 pounds.

Dominique Cowell, 45, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Mulberry Street, Reading, is wanted on strangulation charges.

Police said that on Oct. 27, 2017, Cowell hit a woman in the face, then threw her to the ground and began to strangle her. The victim stated she could not breathe and eventually blacked out. After she awakened she fled the scene.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.