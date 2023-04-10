Wanted in Berks: April 9, 2023

Apr. 9—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Andrew Colon, 26, whose last known address was in the 100 block of East Vine Street, Fleetwood, is wanted on burglary and simple assault charges.

Police said that on March 21, Colon entered a woman's apartment and went into her bedroom without permission. Colon began yelling and threatening the woman and another victim. Colon attempted to throw a punch at one of them, but both victims were able to escape the residence when they heard Colon may have a knife. When they returned to the apartment they noticed items were missing, including a cellphone, debit card, and driver's license. Their vehicle's tires were slashed. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 150 pounds.

Joshua Gregg, 36, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Midway Avenue, Blandon, is wanted on simple assault charges.

Police said that on Sept. 11, Gregg got into an argument with the female victim and began to choke her while in a vehicle. Gregg then forced her out of the vehicle and drove off. Gregg also has a felony probation warrant issued on Dec. 9. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.