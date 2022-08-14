Wanted in Berks, August 14, 2022

Aug. 14—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Leonard Smarr, 56, who recently live in Collingdale, Pa., on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, resist arrest and receiving stolen property. He is 6 feet and about 200 pounds. On Jan. 25, Smarr broke into Excitement Video along Lancaster Pike in Cumru Township, police said. He took items valued at about $2,500, police said. Smarr is also wanted on a resisting arrest charge filed by Kutztown police, a receiving stolen property charge filed by Northern Berks Regional police, and a theft by unlawful taking charge filed by the Central Berks Regional police, sheriffs said.

—Destiny Sanchez, 21, who recently lived in Lancaster, on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. She is about 5 feet 2 inches and 140 pounds. Wyomissing police said Sanchez shoplifted merchandise valued at a total of $1,628 three times at Old Navy.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.