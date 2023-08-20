Wanted in Berks: August 20, 2023

Aug. 20—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Cruz Lebron-Dejesus, 42, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Locust Street, Reading, is wanted on corrupt organizations and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police stated that on May 24, Lebron-Dejesus was charged by the Berks County DA's Office for multiple felony charges. Charges include Corrupt Organizations, PWITD, Criminal use of a communications facility, and possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine). The offenses occurred between the dates of January 1, 2022, and March 2, 2023, in Reading, PA.

He is described as 6 feet and 160 pounds.

Jamel Bowser, 50, whose last known address was in the first block of Club Lane, Cumru Township, is wanted on simple assault charges.

Police said that on July 2, Bowser punched the victim six times and left the residence. The victim had lacerations above his left eye and lip. Charges were filed by Cumru police on July 3.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.