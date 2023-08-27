Wanted in Berks: August 27, 2023

Aug. 27—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Roberto Cruz-Rodriguez, 52, whose last known address was in the 600 block of South 17 1/2 Street, Reading, is wanted on corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police stated that on Feb. 1, 2022, Cruz-Rodriguez engated in an illegal financial transaction with knowledge that it involved proceeds from unlawful activity. They said Cruz-Rodriguez was involved in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds.

Wilfredo Soto-Rosario, 36, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Windsor Street, Reading, is wanted on charges of burglary and violating a protection from abuse order.

Police said that on Aug. 16, Soto-Rosario entered the victim's home without her permission and slapped her in the face. He took the victim's phone and a knife. The victim threatened to call the police and the defendant left. Soto-Rosario has multiple warrants for charges of violating a protection order filed in Reading.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.