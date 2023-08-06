Wanted in Berks: August 6, 2023

Aug. 6—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Seth Copeland, 25, whose last known address was in the 100 block of North Fifth Street, Reading, is wanted on charges of acquired or obtained possession of Oxycodone by deception and forgery.

Police said that on March 2, Copeland attempted to alter his prescription for a controlled substance to a higher dosage. Copeland had done so on other dates as well. Charges were filed by Spring Township police on May 30.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 140 pounds.

Jason Busch-Hodgson, 33, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Fredrick Boulevard, Muhlenberg Township, is wanted on theft by deception charges.

Police said that between Jan. 13 and April 19, Busch-Hodgson received a down payment of $750 to complete tree work on someone's property. The defendant cashed the check but never completed the work. Busch-Hodgson told police he would pay the victim back but failed to do so.

He is described as 6 feet 8 inches and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.