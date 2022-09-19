Wanted in Berks County, week of 9/19

Sep. 18—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Dis-Ja Workman, 48, who recently lived in the 1700 block of Cotton Street, on an aggravated assault charge. She is about 5 feet 4 inches and 140 pounds.

On July 26, Workman attacked the victim in the 400 block of Penn Street by cutting her face with a kitchen knife, the Reading Police Department said. The victim suffered lacerations to her lips that required stitches.

—Andrew Krick, 37, who recently lived in the 400 block of Rocky Ridge Road in Denver, on a burglary charge. He is about 6 feet 4 inches and 230 pounds.

On Feb. 21, Krick was seen on surveillance camera entering the victim's property in Birdsboro without permission, police said. Krick allegedly took copper wire worth $300 and an antique oil pump without returning the items.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.