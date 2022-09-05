Wanted in Berks County, week of 9/5

Sep. 5—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Miguel Rivera-Rodriguez, 49, who recently lived in the 200 block of North 10th Street, on a rape of a child charge and probation warrant on a terroristic threats charge. He is about 5 feet 7 inches and 135 pounds.

Between the dates of Jan. 1, 2018 and Aug. 1, 2022 Rivera-Rodriguez sexually assaulted the juvenile victim between the age of 8-10 years old; he also sent nude photos of himself to the victim via cellphone, the sheriff's department said. On Aug. 10, the defendant spoke with Berks County Detectives and admitted to the charges.

—Eric Snyder, 41, who recently lived in the 200 block of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, on a possession of firearm prohibited charge. He is about 5 feet 6 inches and 205 pounds.

On June 13, a search warrant was executed at Snyder's residence by the Hamburg Borough Police Department, police said. During the search, police found drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm, they said. Being that Snyder is a convicted felon, he is not to possess a firearm and charges were filed by Hamburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.