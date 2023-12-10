Wanted in Berks: December 10, 2023

Dec. 10—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

—Deshawn Prince, 29, whose last known address was in the 500 block of South 18th Street, Reading, is wanted on aggravated assault and robbery charges.

Police gave this account: On Nov. 21, Prince was driving the victim when he stopped the vehicle in the 600 block of North Eighth Street, dragged the victim out by her hair and punched her about 50 times. He ordered the victim back in the vehicle and smashed her head into the dashboard. Prince then took the victim to the hospital but threatened to come after her and her family with a gun if she told anyone about the assault. He took the victim's cellphone as well.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds.

—Oscar Baldera-Alvarez, 27, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Wegman Road, Exeter Township, is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Police said that on Oct. 20 Baldera-Alvarez punched a female in the face repeatedly during an argument and took the victim's vehicle without permission. He does not have a driver's license.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.