Wanted in Berks: December 17, 2023

Dec. 17—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

—Demitri Nieves, 26, whose last known address was in the 900 block of North 11th Street, Reading, is wanted on strangulation and simple assault charges.

Police stated that on Oct. 29, Nieves got into an argument with the female victim and grabbed her by the neck with both hands. Nieves began to choke the victim and threw her to the ground by her hair. Nieves then punched her in the face repeatedly. Charges were filed by Reading police on Oct. 30.

He is described as 6 foot 3 inches and 240 pounds.

—Robert Hawkins, 36, whose last known address was in the 400 block of North Second Street, Reading, is wanted onresisting arrest charges.

Police stated that on Oct. 3, Hawkins was in the 400 block of North Second Street, Reading, when officers attempted to arrest him on an out-of-county warrant. Hawkins resisted arrest, kicking police and knocking a taser out of an officer's hand.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.