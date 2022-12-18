Wanted in Berks: December 18, 2022

Dec. 18----Reinel Toro, 25, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Muhlenberg Street, Reading, is wanted on strangulation charges.

Police said that on Nov. 19, Toro got into an argument with the female victim, struck her the face repeatedly and attempted to strangle her. The victim lost consciousness for a brief period. The victims father intervened and told Toro to leave the scene. Toro attempted to come back to the scene, then left again.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 150 pounds.

—Christian Vargas-Oliveras, 38, whose last known address was in the 100 block of North Ninth Street, is wanted on retail theft charges.

Police said that on Sept. 6, Vargas-Oliveras took $516 worth of items from the Boscov's store in Muhlenberg Township without paying for them. He is also wanted on retail theft charges in Wyomissing.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.