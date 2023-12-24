Wanted in Berks: December 24, 2023

Dec. 24—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

—Marcos Almanza-Gonzalez, 26, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Pearl Street, Reading, is wanted on robbery, fleeing to elude police, possession of a firearm prohibited, and protection from abuse violation charges.

Police said Almanza-Gonzalez forcefully attempted to take the victim's vehicle keys from her on Dec. 7. He took the victim's cellphone and went into another vehicle. He drove off after a brief struggle, almost hitting the victim. Spring Township police attempted to stop the vehicle. Almanza-Gonzalez turned the vehicle lights off and fled before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police located a black 9mm handgun inside the vehicle. Almanza-Gonzalez is also wanted on multiple warrants and recently fled from sheriff's deputies when they attempted a felony vehicle stop.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds.

—Jose Pizarro, 25, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Washington Street, Reading, is wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Police stated that on Oct. 16, 2022, Pizarro fatally shot someone in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Muhlenberg Township. Pizarro fled in a dark colored sedan.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.