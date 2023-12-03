Wanted in Berks: December 3, 2023

Dec. 3—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Khoi Quang Vu, 51, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Candlewyck Road, Lancaster, is wanted on forgery and access device fraud charges.

Police stated that on Dec. 14, 2022, Vu was working as a nail tech at a nail salon in Exeter Township. Vu was seen on surveillance video making purchases with a customer's credit card at numerous locations without their permission. Vu is also wanted in other counties on credit card fraud charges.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 165 pounds.

Aimee Geiken, 41, whose last known address was in the 2300 block of Noble Street, West Lawn, is wanted on retail theft charges.

Police said that on Aug. 22, Geiken was seen on video surveillance at the Target store in Exeter Township placing four video games valued at $249 into a bag, then left the store without paying. Police said she stole $444 worth of items from the Boscov's store in Wyomissing on Nov. 11. Geiken has three prior retail theft convictions, which makes these new charges a felony.

She is described as 5 feet and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.