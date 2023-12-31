Wanted in Berks: December 31, 2023

Dec. 31—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

—Joseph Hodges Sr., 33, whose last known address was in the 300 block of South Baumstown Road, Exeter Township, is wanted on receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

Birdsboro police said that on Oct. 28 he stole a motorcycle in the 200 block of North Furnace Street and fled police who attempted to stop him. Eventually he stopped the motorcycle, which police confirmed had been stolen..

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 175 pounds.

—Eric Diaz, 36, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North 11th Street, Reading, is wanted on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Officials said Diaz failed to appear at a March 31 preliminary hearing on felony drug charges.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 215 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.