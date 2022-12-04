Wanted in Berks, December 4, 2022

Dec. 4----Jabar Hill, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West OIey Street, is wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges

Police said that on Nov. 5, Hill and other co-defendants were seen on video surveillance approaching someone in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading. Moments later, muzzle flashes were seen coming from where Hill was standing. A person was fatally wounded. Hill began running after the muzzle flashes and got into a vehicle. Hill was identified by witnesses as being the shooter.

Hill is described as 6 feet 1 inch and 160 pounds.

—Caylen Ramos, 24, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Cotton Street, is wanted on criminal trespass charges.

Police said that on June 16, Ramos entered a home by cutting a screen and going through an unlocked window and took items from the residence. Police say they identified Ramos by his fingerprints on the window.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.