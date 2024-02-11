Wanted in Berks: February 11, 2024

Feb. 11—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Bill Sanchez-Marban, 24, whose last known address was in the 600 block of South 10th Street, Reading, is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Police stated that on July 18, Sanchez-Marban got into an argument with the victim while in his vehicle. He told the victim to get out of the vehicle. When she left the vehicle, Sanchez-Marban struck her several times causing broken bones in her face and torn ligaments in her knee. The victim was driven to the hospital by another male who was in the car.

Sanchez-Marban is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 160 pounds.

—Devon Romano, 39, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Diamond Drive, Tilden Township, is wanted on forgery, retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and financial exploitation charges.

Police stated that on July 25, Romano stole $183 worth of clothing from the Walmart store in Wyomissing. There are arrest warrants out for Romano in other cases. Romano also is wanted on three warrants for other charges.

Romano is described as 5 feet 1 inch and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.