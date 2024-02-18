Wanted in Berks: February 18, 2024

Feb. 18—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Izaeyah Molyneauy, 25, whose last known address was in the 600 block of South 19th Street, Reading, is wanted on robbery and aggravated assault.

Police stated that on Dec. 18, Molyneauy approached the victim in the area of Pendora Park. As he approached he grabbed the victim and pointed a firearm at him. He used the firearm to strike him on his face and forced him into a vehicle. Inside the vehicle Molyneauy struck him a second time while attempting to take the victim's jewelry. Molyneauy ordered the victim out of the vehicle, and they struggled for the firearm. As they struggled a shot went off, missing the victim. The victim identified the suspect as Molyneauy.

Molyneauy is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 200 pounds.

—Henry Candelario, 36, whose last known address was in the 700 block of North 10th Street, Reading, is wanted on theft by unlawful taking charges.

Police stated that on Nov. 11, Candelario was observed stealing truck batteries from a lot in the 900 block of New Holland Road. Candelario placed the batteries into a shopping cart and attempted to leavewith them but fled when he someone come out to the lot.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.