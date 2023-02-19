Wanted in Berks: February 19, 2023

Feb. 19—Jeffrey Fessler, 62, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Acacia Avenue, Muhlenberg Township, is wanted on felony retail theft charges.

Police said that on Nov. 27, Fessler stole liquor from the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Wyomissing, and fled in a white vehicle. Investigators said Fessler stole liquor worth more than $2,000 on prior occasions. Fessler also has five bench warrants on retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation charges,

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 150 pounds.

Khoi Quang Vu, 50, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Candlewyck Road, Lancaster, is wanted on forgery and access device fraud charges.

Police said that on Dec. 14, Vu was working at a nail salon in Exeter Township. He was seen on surveillance video making purchases with a salon customer's credit card at numerous locations without permission. Vu is also wanted elsewhere on credit card fraud charges.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.