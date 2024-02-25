Wanted in Berks: February 25, 2024

Feb. 25—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Kueon Diedrick, 34, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Muhlenberg Street, Reading, is wanted on fleeing to elude an officer, driving while operating privilege suspended, reckless driving, and probation violation charges.

Police stated that on Dec. 2, Diedrick refused to stop his vehicle when ordered to do so by Exeter Township police. He drove at a high rate of speed to elude officers. Police terminated the pursuit, and charges were filed. Diedrick also has an active probation violation warrant on a charge of fleeing to elude an officer.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 150 pounds.

—Paul Butterworth, 36, whose last known address was in the 300 block of East High Street, Pottstown, is wanted on fleeing to elude an officer and reckless driving charges.

Police stated that on Dec. 29, Butterworth was trespassing on private property while in a vehicle. Exeter Township Police ordered him to stop, but he did not do so. After a short time the pursuit was ended by police due to safety concerns.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.