Wanted in Berks: February 4, 2024

Feb. 4—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Alex Amaro-Rodriguez, 42, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Spruce Street, Reading, is wanted on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl).

Investigators said that on Oct. 28, Amaro-Rodriguez was a shooting victim in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and was found by Reading police. He was shown on surveillance video making 11 transactions with individuals in the 200 block of South Sixth Street. He was in possession of a fanny pack that contained cocaine and fentanyl.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds.

—Darnell Turner, 48, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Walnut Street, Reading, is wanted on terroristic threats and possessing the instrument of a crime charges.

Police said that on Sept. 16, Turner entered the victim's home and pointed a gun at her. Turner is on probation and not allowed to possess a firearm. He is believed to have cut off his ankle monitor issued by Berks County probation officials. Turner is also wanted for nonpayment of child support.

He is described as 6 feet and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.